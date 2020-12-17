Southeast Utah Faces 3rd COVID-19 Death This Week

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that another patient has died due to COVID-19. According to the report, the death involved a Carbon County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This was the 12th patient in Southeast Utah to die due to the virus, and the third patient that has died this week. These deaths include seven in Carbon County, four in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Since testing began, 27,384 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,804 positive results. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 959 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 84 cases remain active while 868 have recovered. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 474 cases of COVID-19, 92 of which remain active as 378 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 16 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 371 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 27 cases remain active as 343 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, seven were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.87% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.33% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.45%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.86%), 1-14 (8.20%), 85+ (.94%) and 0-1 (.33%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 77 cases of the virus, six of which remain active as 71 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 105 cases of the virus, 26 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 36 cases, two of which remain active while 34 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.