Southeast Utah Health Department Announces First COVID-19 Death

Southeast Utah Health Department Press Release

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified on Tuesday of the death of a Grand County resident due to COVID-19. The individual who passed away was a male over the age of 85. The individual was considered high-risk for COVID-19.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the deceased. This is a sobering reminder of why we take the precautions that we do,” said Bradon Bradford, SEUHD’s Health Officer. SEUHD would like to remind the public that COVID-19 is actively spreading throughout our communities and we encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially those at high risk of becoming critically ill with COVID-19.

Carbon, Emery and Grand counties have seen limited transmission to this point, but cases and hospitalizations are rising as students are preparing to return to school. When in public, please use a face covering, wash your hands regularly, maintain social distancing and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For the most up to date information, please visit seuhealth.com or coronavirus.utah.gov.