Southeast Utah Low for COVID-19 Transmission

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that the entire region has moved into the low transmission level for COVID-19. This includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

There are only 10 actives cases of the virus throughout the region, including four in Carbon County, one in Emery County and five in Grand County. The health department also reported that they are no current hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 44 in Carbon County, 27 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Of these, six were fully vaccinated while 71 were unvaccinated.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution is ongoing throughout the region. For more information on COVID-19 or to view vaccine clinic hours, please click here.