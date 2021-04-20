Southeast Utah Nears 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Southeast Utah is just single digits away from 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. As of Tuesday morning, 9,997 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 13,688 residents have received their first dose.

As vaccine distribution continues, the health department is offering walk-in appointments this week. In Carbon County, the clinics will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s clinic will be at the Southeast Utah Health Department office in Price from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursday, walk-in appointments will be taken at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Emery County, walk-in appointments will take place at the Southeast Utah Health Department office in Castle Dale on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand County will have a clinic at the Grand Center in Moab on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the health department can also administer COVID-19 vaccines at local businesses for employees and their families. Interested parties should email bbradfor@utah.gov to schedule vaccine distribution.

As vaccine distribution continues, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the high transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County is in the low level. There are 13 active cases of the virus in Carbon County and two Emery County. Grand County has 61 active cases.

One patient, an Emery County resident, is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. There have been 28 deaths of regional residents attributed to the virus, including 16 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.