Southeast Utah Nears 12,000 Complete COVID-19 Vaccinations

As of Friday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that 11,932 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 14,268 have received their first dose.

In the state of Utah, 1,525,710 prime dose of the vaccine have been administered. The 14-day case rate for new cases of COVID-19 in the state is 166.8 per 100,000. Statewide ICU utilization for the virus sits at 12.1%.

Carbon and Emery counties remain in the low transmission level for the virus with a low number of new cases. In the past three days, Carbon County has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 while Emery County has had two. Seventeen cases remain active in Carbon County while Emery County has only six active cases.

Grand County remains in the high transmission level as cases trend upward. In the past three days, there has been 24 new cases of the virus. There are 112 active cases in Grand County.

The region has recorded 29 deaths due to COVID-19, including 17 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.