Southeast Utah Nears 15,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 14,270 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 14,776 have received their first dose.

Monday’s report also announced new cases of the virus in the region. In the past four days, Carbon County has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 while Emery has had three. Grand County has tallied 13 cases in that same time frame.

Carbon County has six active cases of the virus while Emery has nine. Grand County leads the region with 30 active cases. With this data, Carbon County remains in the moderate transmission level for the virus while Emery County is in the low level and Grand County is in the high level. These levels correspond to case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.

Two patients, both Emery County residents, are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. There have been 29 deaths in the region, including 17 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.