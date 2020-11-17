Southeast Utah Nears 20,000 COVID-19 Tests Administered

Months into the pandemic, Southeast Utah is nearing 20,000 COVID-19 tests administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 19,917 have been conducted with 976 positive results. Of these, 329 cases remain active.

In Carbon County, 8,557 tests have been administered with an average positive test rate of 26.02% in the past seven days. In Emery County, 3,163 tests have been administered with an average positive test rate of 25.00% in the past seven days. Grand County has tallied 8,197 tests with an average positive test rate of 20.95% in the past seven days. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

Also on Monday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of an Emery County man between the ages of 65-84. The man was hospitalized at the time of death. This brings the region to eight deaths due to COVID-19.

In Carbon County, 530 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 194 cases remain active while 333 have recovered. Five Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 219 cases of COVID-19, 61 of which remain active as 154 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 227 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 74 cases remain active as 152 have recovered. One Grand County patients is currently hospitalized while four others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.31% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.77% while the 15-24 group accounts for 22.15%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.97%), 1-14 (6.36%), 85+ (1.23%) and 0-1 (.21%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 49 cases of the virus, 22 of which remain active as 27 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, two of which remain active as 10 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 40 cases of the virus, 18 of which remain active as 22 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 20 cases, five of which remain active while 15 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.