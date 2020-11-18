Southeast Utah Reaches 1,025 Total COVID-19 Cases

Since testing for COVID-19 began, Southeast Utah has tallied 1,025 confirmed cases of the virus, 323 of which remain active. This includes 49 new cases reported on Tuesday evening by the Southeast Utah Health Department.

Tuesday’s report announced 41 news cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County as well as three in Emery County and five in Grand County. Over 19,917 tests have been administered throughout the region.

In Carbon County, 571 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 201 cases remain active while 367 have recovered. Six Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 222 cases of COVID-19, 52 of which remain active as 166 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 232 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 70 cases remain active as 161 have recovered. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, five were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.81% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.17% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.78%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.33%), 1-14 (6.46%), 85+ (1.27%) and 0-1 (.20%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 50 cases of the virus, 17 of which remain active as 33 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, one of which remains active as 11 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 40 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as 26 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 21 cases, five of which remain active while 16 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.