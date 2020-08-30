Southeast Utah Reaches 150 Cases of COVID-19 Since Testing Began

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there have been 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. These cases span throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

In Saturday’s announcement, the local health department reported two new cases of the virus in Carbon County. Since testing began, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County. Of these, 62 patients have recovered, leaving 18 active cases.

One patient is currently hospitalized in Carbon County while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has seen 54 cases of the virus. Currently, there are no active cases within the county. The lone death within the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

In Emery County, there have been 16 cases of COVID-19. All of these patients have reportedly recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Over 8,439 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.