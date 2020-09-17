Southeast Utah Reaches 176 COVID-19 Cases Since Testing Began

Since testing for COVID-19 began, the Southeast Utah region has tallied 176 confirmed cases of the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

In Wednesday’s report, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced one new case in Carbon County. The county has recorded 94 case since testing was initiated. Of these, 90 patients have recovered, leaving four active cases. While there are no currently hospitalizations of Carbon County patients, there were four patients formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in the county.

Grand County has no active cases at this time; however, there have been 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of these, 56 have recovered while one patient died due to the virus. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Emery County has seen only 25 cases of the virus. Of these, 24 patients have recovered, leaving one active case. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Since testing began, over 10,421 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.