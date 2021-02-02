Southeast Utah Reaches 20 Deaths Related to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that the 20th Southeast Utah resident has died due to COVID-19. Monday’s death was reported as a Carbon County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 45-64,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This was the 10th death of a Carbon County resident. The nine others were also males that had been hospitalized at the time of death.

Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 45-64 age range. In addition, two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus.

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 39,306 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,610 positive test results and 189 active cases. The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .9 days.

In Carbon County, 1,309 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 78 cases remain active while 1,221 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 45 others were formerly hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 710 cases of COVID-19, 69 of which remain active as 633 patients have recovered. There are no Emery County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 22 were formerly hospitalized.

In Grand County, 591 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 42 cases remain active as 547 have recovered. Three Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 15 others were formerly hospitalized.

The 10-19 age group has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 17.29%. The 30-39 age group accounts for 17.06% of all cases while the 20-29 age group accounts for 16.37%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 40-49 (16.29%), 50-59 (11.35%), 60-69 (10.81%), 70-79 (5.63%), 0-9 (2.95%), 80-89 (2.03%) and 90-99 (.23%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 97 cases of the virus, four of which remain active as 93 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there have been three cases reported, one of which has recovered while two remain active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 135 cases of the virus, 16 of which remain active as 119 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 49 cases, four of which remain active while 45 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.