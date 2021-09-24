Southeast Utah Records 3 New COVID-19 Deaths

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 within the region. These deaths bring the region’s total to 40 related to COVID-19.

The three deaths include two Emery County women between the ages of 45-64. One was hospitalized at the time of death while the other was not. The third death involved a Carbon County man between the ages of 45-64. He was hospitalized at the time of death.

The regional deaths related to the virus include 22 in Carbon County, 14 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Thursday’s report also announced 91 new cases of the virus in the past three days with 61 in Carbon County, 21 in Emery County and nine in Grand County. Currently, there are 176 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 121 in Carbon County, 45 in Emery County and 10 in Grand County.

The health department reports that there are five patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes four from Carbon County and one from Emery County.

In addition, vaccine distribution continues throughout the region. As of Friday morning, 17,629 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 18,126 have received their first dose.

With this information, Carbon and Emery counties remain in the high transmission level for the virus while Grand County has moved to the moderate level.