Southeast Utah Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 within its region. This includes four new cases in Carbon County as well as three new cases in Emery County

Since testing began, Carbon County has seen 83 cases of the virus. Of these, 72 have recovered, leaving 11 cases active within the county. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 while three others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

Emery County has held the lowest case count in the region with only 21 cases. Four cases remain active in the county while 17 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 56 cases of the virus with 54 recoveries. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. No patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 within the county, though two were formerly hospitalized.

Since testing began, over 9,059 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.