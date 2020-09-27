Southeast Utah Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases

The Southeast Utah Health Department’s COVID-19 report on Saturday announced eight new cases of the virus. This includes four new cases in Carbon County as well as four new cases in Emery County.

Over 11,073 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Southeast Utah with 218 positive test results. Of these, 183 patients have reportedly recovered.

Carbon County leads the region with 121 confirmed cases since testing began. Twenty cases remain active as 101 patients have recovered. Four patients were formerly hospitalized due to the virus but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 40 cases have been confirmed. Fourteen cases remain active as 26 have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 57 cases of the virus, none of which remain active. However, the lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local school districts as well as the university. Since classes resumed, nine from the Carbon School District have tested positive for the virus, eight of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, three patients have tested positive, two of which have recovered. At USU Eastern, five have tested positive with no recoveries at this time.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.



