Southeast Utah Records Youngest COVID-Related Death

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported its youngest COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic. The death involved a male between the ages of 20-29.

According to the health department, the patient was hospitalized at the time of death. The man was a Carbon County resident.

There have been 34 confirmed deaths in the region associated with COVID-19. This includes 20 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Six patients are currently hospitalized for complications related to COVID-19, including four Carbon County residents and two Emery County residents.