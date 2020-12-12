Southeast Utah Remains in High Transmission Level for COVID-19

Since testing began, over 25,216 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,705 positive results and nine deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 930 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 133 cases remain active while 794 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 34 others were formerly hospitalized. The four deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 420 cases of COVID-19, 70 of which remain active as 345 patients have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 16 were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 355 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 37 cases remain active as 317 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, seven were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 34.02% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.22% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.64%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.79%), 1-14 (8.04%), 85+ (1.00%) and 0-1 (.29%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 75 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as 61 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 83 cases of the virus, 10 of which remain active as 73 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 33 cases, five of which remain active while 28 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.