Southeast Utah Stays in High Transmission Level with Rising COVID-19 Cases

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range due to COVID-19. Monday’s announcement also reported the new cases from the past three days, including 41 in Carbon County, 22 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County.

Since testing began, 23,474 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,405 positive results and nine deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

Carbon County has averaged 131 tests per day in the past seven days with a positive test rate of 18.44%. In Emery County, an average of 30 tests have been administered per day with a positive test rate of 25.75%. Grand County has seen 56 tests per day with a positive test rate of 12.06%.

In Carbon County, 787 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 168 cases remain active while 616 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 31 others were formerly hospitalized. The four deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 317 cases of COVID-19, 72 of which remain active as 241 patients have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 16 were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 301 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 43 cases remain active as 257 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while six others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.59% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.20% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.93%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.32%), 1-14 (7.47%), 85+ (1.21%) and 0-1 (.28%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 63 cases of the virus, 16 of which remain active as 47 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 60 cases of the virus, 16 of which remain active as 44 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 26 cases, three of which remain active while 23 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.