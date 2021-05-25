Southeast Utah Surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that the region has surpassed 15,000 complete COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the health department, 15,022 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,378 have received their first dose.

Tuesday’s report also announced new cases of COVID-19 in the region. In the past four days, Carbon County recorded 10 new cases while Emery County had none. Grand County tallied seven new cases of COVID-19 in that same time frame.

There are currently 31 active cases in the region, including 14 in Carbon County, two in Emery County and 15 in Grand County. Two of these patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes one each from Carbon and Emery counties.

With this data, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19 while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County remains in the high level. These transmission levels directly correspond to case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.