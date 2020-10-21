Southeast Utah Tallies 11 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Within Local Schools

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Tuesday evening. The cases include nine in Grand County as well as one each in Carbon and Emery counties. Of these 11 cases, six of them include students or staff within local school districts, including five new cases in Grand School District and one in the Carbon School District.

Since testing began, 14,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 396 patients have tested positive. In the past seven days, Carbon County has averaged 60 tests per day while Grand County has averaged 59. In Emery County, an average of 18 people have been tested per day.

Of these tests in the last seven days, an average of 15.10% of patients in Carbon County have been positive. Grand County sits at 14.10% and Emery County is it 11.40% positive. Carbon and Grand counties are on the moderate Level of Transmission for COVID-19, which includes a mask directive, while Emery County has been deemed low.

“Individuals in Moderate Transmission areas, as defined in State Public Health Order 2020-18, are directed to wear a face mask in public indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing is not feasible until October 29 at 11:59 p.m.,” the health department shared.

In Carbon County, 199 tests have been positive. Of these, 23 cases remain active while 175 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has seen 82 confirmed cases of the virus. Nineteen cases remain active as 62 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized while five others were formerly hospitalized. There have been two deaths within the county, both being Emery County men in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 114 patients have tested positive. Of these, 21 cases remain active as 92 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 34.60% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.75% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.45%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (12.12%), 1-14 (6.31%), 85+ (1.52%) and 0-1 (.25%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 15 cases of the virus, one of which remains active as 14 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 12 cases, nine of which remain active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.