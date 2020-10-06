Southeast Utah Tallies 12 New COVID-19 Cases

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 within the region. This included six new cases in Carbon County as well as six in Grand County.

Also on Monday, the health department announced the death of another local COVID-19 patient. The first patient to die of the virus in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. An Emery County patient also reportedly died this week as a result of COVID-19. Additional information about the Emery County patient has not been released at this time.

Since testing began, 12,532 COVID-10 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 272 have been positive with 41 active cases.

Carbon County leads the region with 148 confirmed cases of the virus, 22 of which remain active as 126 have recovered. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Emery County has tallied 52 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as 40 have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized while three others were formerly hospitalized.

In Grand County, there has been 72 confirmed cases of the virus, seven of which remain active as 64 have recovered. Two Grand County patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 13 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 12 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, two of which remain active as eight have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there has been one patient, who has reportedly recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 36.16% total cases. The 15-24 age group as well as the 45-64 age group come in second with 22.14% each. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.44%), 1-14 (6.64%), 85+ (1.11%) and 0-1 (.37%).

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.