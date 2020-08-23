Southeast Utah Tallies 122 COVID-19 Recoveries

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that 122 patients have recovered from COVID-19 within the region. Saturday’s report also announced one new case of the virus in Carbon County.

Carbon County leads the region with 66 cases since testing began. Of these, 54 patients have recovered, leaving 12 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Grand County, there have been 54 cases of the virus with 52 recoveries. No patients are currently hospitalized, though two patients were formerly hospitalized. The region’s lone death was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Emery County has only had 16 cases of COVID-19 and all patients have recovered. No hospitalizations or deaths have have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

To date, over 8,118 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For more information on case breakdowns, see the graphs below.