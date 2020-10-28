Southeast Utah Tallies 18 New COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 within the region. These cases include 13 in Carbon County, three in Emery County and two in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 15,525 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 490 patients have tested positive and 109 cases remain active. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties have all moved into the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 247 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 52 cases remain active while 194 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 10 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 109 cases of COVID-19, 33 of which remain active as 73 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus nine eight others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 134 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 24 cases remain active as 109 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.45% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 27.35% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.02%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.63%), 1-14 (5.92%), 85+ (1.43%) and 0-1 (.20%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 17 cases of the virus, two of which remain active as 15 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been eight cases of the virus, five of which remain active as three have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, six of which remain active as nine have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.