Southeast Utah Tallies 57 New COVID-19 Cases

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 that were reported over the weekend. These included 40 in Carbon County, 15 in Emery County and two in Grand County.

Since testing began, 16,848 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 617 positive test results, 141 cases of which remain active. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In the past seven days, Carbon County has averaged 94 tests per day with a positive test rate of 23.20%. Emery County has averaged 48 tests per day in the last seven days with a 16.50% positive test rate. Grand County has recorded 47 tests per day for the past week with a positive test rate of 9.80%.

In Carbon County, 330 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 88 cases remain active while 240 have recovered. Seven Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. The two deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 147 cases of COVID-19, 43 of which remain active as 101 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 140 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 10 cases remain active as 129 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.06% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.28% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.88%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.99%), 1-14 (6.16%), 85+ (1.30%) and 0-1 (.32%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 27 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 18 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 20 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as six have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, all of which have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.