Southeast Utah Tallies 6 New COVID-19 Cases

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 within its region. All six cases are in Carbon County.

Since testing began, there have been 183 confirmed cases throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with more than 10,421 tests administered. Of the confirmed cases, 170 patients have recovered.

Carbon County has recorded 101 cases out of 4,187 tests administered. Of these, 90 patients have recovered, leaving 11 active cases. While four patients were formerly hospitalized do to the virus, all have been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Emery County has seen 25 cases out of 1,586 tests administered. One case remains active as 24 patients have recovered from the virus. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

In Grand County, there have been 57 cases with 4,648 tests administered. There are no active cases within the county; however, the lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. Two patients were previously hospitalized due to the virus.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.