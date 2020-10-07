SOUTHEASTERN UTAH ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS – REQUEST FOR BID

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) invites bids for the replacement of the flooring in two offices at the Carbon and Grand food bank with vinyl flooring. The approximate size of the flooring area is 670 s/f and 106 feet of rubber base. Bids need to include tear out of existing carpet and furniture removal. The replacement flooring must be a durable waterproof laminate.

Bidders will be required to inspect the Carbon County food bank 75 S. 400 E. on Tuesday, October 7th from 10 a.m-2 p.m and Grand food bank, 56 N. 200 E. on October 9th from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Bidders must be licensed, possess Worker’s Compensation Insurance and Liability Insurance.

Sealed bids with the costs, product and installation specifications will be received at the office of the SEUALG, 375 South Carbon Avenue (PO Box 1106), Price, Utah 84501 on or before October 9, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.

