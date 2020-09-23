SOUTHEASTERN UTAH ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES – SINGLE FAMILY, SELF-HELP REHABILITATION PROGRAM

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) is soliciting competitive proposals from qualified licensed contractors in the fields of general contractor/construction supervisor, excavation, cement and concrete finisher, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and material suppliers. The SEUALG is desirous that the successful contractors provide a full range of professional oversight services to assist in the successful completion of a variety of mutual self-help residential ground-up construction.

The deadline for submission is 9/30/2020 by 5:00 pm. For more information on submitting proposals and a full scope of work please contact Barbara Fausett at 435-613-0026 or by email at bfausett@seualg.utah.gov.

The successful contractor must agree to abide by the federal and state regulations pertaining to Equal Employment as set forth in EXECUTIVE ORDERS 11246, 11375, 11625 and 41 CFR Part 60-4, Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 as amended and HUD Regulations at 24 CFR Part 135.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23 and 30, 2020.