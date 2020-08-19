SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BUSINESS TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER (BTAC)
is looking for licensed contractors to perform renovation/remodel work for one building located in Price, Utah. Work will include minor construction, painting, floor coverings, masonry, plumbing and some electrical work.
Bid deadline is September 30, 2020.
To acquire a contractor package with contract terms and conditions, please contact:
BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at
mbryant@seualg.utah.gov
or (435)613-0035
Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19 and 26, and September 2 and 9, 2020.