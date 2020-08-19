SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BUSINESS TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER (BTAC)

is looking for licensed contractors to perform renovation/remodel work for one building located in Price, Utah. Work will include minor construction, painting, floor coverings, masonry, plumbing and some electrical work.

Bid deadline is September 30, 2020.

To acquire a contractor package with contract terms and conditions, please contact:

BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at

mbryant@seualg.utah.gov

or (435)613-0035

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19 and 26, and September 2 and 9, 2020.