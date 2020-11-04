SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BUSINESS TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER (BTAC)

is looking for licensed contractors to perform a removal and installation of a 6 ton HVAC unit for one building located in Price, Utah. Work will include removal and disposal of the old unit, placing and fitting a new unit, possibly running control wiring to control room and troubleshooting and ensuring the new unit adequately meets the heating and cooling needs. Bid deadline is November 19, 2020.

For more details or to schedule a site visit please contact:

BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at mbryant@seualg.utah.gov or (435)613-0035.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 4, 2020.