SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BUSINESS TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER (BTAC) is looking for licensed contractors to perform renovations and improvements for commercial restrooms in one building located in Price, Utah. Work will include removal and disposal of old restroom fixtures, installing new fixtures and repairing plumbing where needed, removal of old flooring and installation of new flooring, painting and minor construction. Bid deadline is December 15, 2020.

For more details or to schedule a site visit please contact:

BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at mbryant@seualg.utah.gov or (435) 613-0035.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 25 and December 2, 2020.