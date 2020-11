The Southern United Tumbling Association recently announced the Tumblers of the Year for Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3).

The award for the upper division was earned by Mackenna Payton while the winner of the lower division was Indie Pikyavit.

Another honor went to Kashley Rhodes, who competed in St. George on Saturday, Nov. 7 and placed first in power tumbling, third on double mini and third on trampoline.