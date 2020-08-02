Spardette Swing Softball Tournaments Coming in September

The Spardette Swing is a four-game guarantee tournament that will benefit the Emery High School drill team and its efforts.

The all men’s tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 18 at the Huntington Utah Complex, located at 625 West in Huntington. The cost is $275 per team and pool play games begin at 4 p.m.

The co-ed tournament will take place the next day, Sept.19, also at the Huntington Utah Complex. The cost per team is $275 and the games begin in the morning at 8 a.m.

There is a $100 deposit to reserve a spot and there is free RV parking by the field at the Huntington State Park less than five minutes away. Concessions will also be available during the games.

Those that are interested in the games and want to register or obtain more information may contact Barbie Powell Viers at (435) 609-6738, Cameron Bennett at (435) 650-3192 or Anya LeRoy at (435) 650-3957.