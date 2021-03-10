Spardettes Dazzle at Spring Show *Photo Gallery*

Many gathered in the Spartan Center to watch the annual Spardette Spring Show on Tuesday night. Solo dances were performed by Lexi Bulleri, Abby Willson, Kelsey Jorgensen, Makynlee Anderson, Lydia Winget, Madalyn World and Malory Hoffman. There were also several dances performed by the Showetime Dance Company and the Encore Dance Studio. Emery, Canyon View and San Rafael Cheer also got into the mix, showing their spirit. The Spardettes performed all their competition dances as well as others, including a Co-Ed performance with fellow classmates. All those in attendance and watching the live stream enjoyed the performances and the opportunity to see the girls showcase their talents and hard work.

DVDs of the show will be available for $10 each and can be ordered by calling (435) 613-9605 or emailing dvds@etv.net.

Photos by Dusty Butler