Spardettes Open Competition Season

The Spardettes began the competition season at the Premier Drill Classic on Dec. 17. The team traveled to Utah Valley University for the event.

Head coach Brittnie Olsen said the team did well and enjoyed the competition. “The girls had a great time dancing as a team and seeing their hard work come to the floor,” she said.

Senior Alexa Bulleri was a standout at the Premier Drill Classic as she took second place in the contemporary category and second place overall in the solo competition.

Olsen explained that it has been a great start to the season and the team is excited to compete following the holiday break. The Spardettes will travel once again on Jan. 6-7 to St. George for the Desert Hills Classic.