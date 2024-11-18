Spartan Football Claims State Championship Runner Up *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans and San Juan Broncos met again for the second matchup in the 2024 season, this time, the state title was the prize. The Spartans were coming off a 24-year drought, having been unable to make it to the championship game. They were able to take down the Summit Academy Bears in the semifinals, where they received the win, 31-20, earning them a spot in the title game for the first time since 1999.

The Broncos would strike first in the game with an 8-yard passing touchdown, followed by a 25-yard rushing touchdown, ending the first quarter, 14-0, in favor of San Juan. The physical offense continued into the second quarter, as Emery struggled to get the ball moving. The Broncos scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, giving them a substantial lead at the half, 35-0.

Emery never gave up and ended the third quarter with a 46-yard passing touchdown from Treven Gilbert to Porter Hurdsman. Gilbert also found Hayden Abrams for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Ending the third at, 47-14. San Juan would tack on a couple more scores in the fourth, bringing the final score of the game to 60-14.

The Spartans had an impressive season. Gilbert had a great year under center for the Spartans with 34 passing touchdowns and 2,800+ yards during the season, running in three touchdowns himself. Hurdsman had a phenomenal year, with over 1,000 yard and 15 touchdowns in the air, as well as two interceptions and 51 tackles on defense.

Jaxon Johnson finished the season with nearly 600 yards on the ground, with eight touchdowns and 53 defensive tackles, including a couple receiving touchdowns for his team. Abrams ended his year with 700+ yards and seven touchdowns for the Emery squad. He also had 53 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown. Deacon Mangum caught five touchdowns for close to 400 yards for the Spartans. Braxton Butler finished the year with 300+ yards and a couple touchdowns, with 59 tackles on the defensive end.

Ty Yost was the Swiss army knife of the team with close to 1,200 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. Yost also led the team in tackles with 73 on the defensive side. Kalib O’Niel (49 tackles) and Gavin Bernard (38 tackles) held strong throughout the year, leading one of the toughest lines in the 2A division. O’Neil also ran in a rushing touchdown for his team and Bernard caught a receiving touchdown, for some great highlights of the season.

Jadin Atwood broke the record for most PATs in a single season for the Emery Spartans. He ended with 54 on the year, adding a couple 30+ yard field goals in the season. Boden Christman had 250+ all-purpose yards and a couple receiving touchdowns. Ellis Oveson ended the year with 35 tackles and a receiving touchdown.

San Juan joins Duchesne (2010-13), Millard (1950-53), Orem (2017-20) and Timpview (2006-09) as the teams with four state championships wins consecutively. Skyline (1995-99) had five in a row, East (1917-23) finished with six consecutively and West (1898-1905) holds the state record with seven straight state titles.

The season comes to an end for the Emery Spartans, as they are the runner-up state champions. The team was awarded the trophy from Emery Principal Gordon and the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) after the game, where they were then welcomed home with open arms by friends, family and the community for putting in all the hard work for a very successful season, one they should all be very proud of.

Photos by Dusty Butler