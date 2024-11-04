Spartan Football Heading to Semifinals

The Emery Spartans football team hosted the number seven ranked American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles on Friday night for a Quarterfinals playoff game. It was the two teams’ first meeting this season. ALA came into the game with a 5-5 record, coming fresh off a dominant victory over Providence Hall.

In the first play of the game, the Spartan defense’s Ellis Oveson hit the opposing quarterback, causing a fumble, as Calvin Hadfield picked it up for the defensive touchdown. Emery would take the early lead, 7-0.

On their first offensive possession, Treven Gilbert found Porter Hurdsman for as 40-yard touchdown pass, adding to the Spartan lead. As the Eagles took possession, Hurdsman stepped in front of the ball, for a big defensive interception, causing the turnover, giving Emery the ball right back.

Gilbert then found Hayden Abrams with an amazing one-handed grab for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Spartans would extend the lead to 21-0 in the first five minutes of the game. ALA then threw up a prayer, as the receiver was there for the snag, bringing it in for a 65-yard touchdown pass, giving the Eagles some life.

On Emery’s next possession, Jaxon Johnson found a gap up the middle, breaking free for a 45-yard rushing touchdown. A strong showing from the Spartan defense held the Eagles to a four and out.

The Spartans would once again have a massive run for a touchdown, this time off of a reverse to Hurdsman for 65-yards. With a minute left in the quarter, the Eagle’s had a nice drive, ending with a 28-yard passing touchdown, bringing the score to 35-14 after the first quarter.

Emery continued their dominant offensive performance in the second quarter as Gilbert would end the drive, running the ball in for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Johnson would find the end zone again for a rushing touchdown as well. The first half would end with Ty Yost using his speed to find a path on the outside, taking a 65-yard run to the house for six more.

The third quarter began with Emery in full control of the game, leading 56-14, as the clock would run continuously due to the mercy rule. Gilbert would end the game with one more touchdown pass to Hursdman for a 71-yard touchdown.

Trygg Jensen then entered the game as quarterback, where he would also get a touchdown, finding Ellis Oveson for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles would score one more, bringing the final score of the game to 70-21, for a dominant performance by the Spartans.

Jadin Atwood was amazing once again, with a perfect 10-10 PAT attempts. He would make history, breaking the record for successful PATs in the school’s history. Gilbert completed 78% of his passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, with a rushing touchdown as well. Johnson carried the ball six times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Yost averaged 27.5 yards a catch with a touchdown as well.

Hursdman had a massive game with a rushing touchdown, two receiving touchdowns, 206 all-purpose yards, five tackles and two interceptions. Kalib O’Neil led the team with six tackles. Gavin Bernard had five tackles and a sack. Josh Howard and Oveson would both record a sack in the game as well.

Emery will now prepare for the Summit Academy Bears in the Semifinals. The Bears are coming off a big win over the South Sevier Rams, 42-28. The Bears recorded some big plays against the Rams, scoring most of the touchdowns off of big plays. The Spartan defense will look to play consistent with limited mistakes, to make sure they punch their ticket to the state championship game.

The Semifinal game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. The two teams will be playing at Zions Bank Stadium, home of the Real Salt Lake soccer club, at 14787 S Academy Parkway, Herriman, UT.