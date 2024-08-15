Spartan Golf Ready to Compete in the Game of Life

Dempsey Toomer, Alex Hansen and Champ Justice will all be returning to the Emery High School golf team.

“All three boys have the ability of shooting low to mid 70’s. They will be the anchors for the season,” said Coach Kasey Edgehouse, who is beginning his fifth year as head coach of the squad. He will be assisted by Kayden Anderson and Joey Leonard.

When asked about what the team has done to improve during the offseason, Coach Edgehouse replied, “the good thing about golf is its open to the boys every day. The players who want to get better spend personal time at the course and not just team practice. We have had a bunch of boys working hard this off season.”

He then stated what his expectations are for this upcoming season, “Our goal has always been to make it to day two of state. I think this season we are really pushing to bring home a region title.”

When asked who some of the challenging teams will be, he responded, “our region is very competitive! Last year, six of the top eight teams came from our region. Richfield and Juab are always great teams, Carbon has some young players who could make a splash.”

Finishing up the interview, Coach Edgehouse told us what his values are that he likes to teach his team. “Golf is considered the game of life. We teach hard work, honesty, perseverance.”