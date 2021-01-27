Spartan Grapplers Record a Wipeout at North Sanpete

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

Spartan wrestlers won every match at a dual hosted by North Sanpete on Tuesday evening. North Sanpete had to forfeit three matches, so Emery capitalized on these automatic “W’s” by adding three decisions and eight falls for an outstanding score of 78-0.

Adding to the excitement of the meet were six junior varsity matches and Emery won each with a fall. North Sanpete had met Union at an earlier time on the same evening and then challenged Emery’s team.

The Spartan team is now preparing for divisionals, which have been relocated to Kamas on Feb. 5 and 6. Then, 3A State will be the following weekend, Feb. 12, at the Sevier Valley Center.