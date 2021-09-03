Spartan ‘Sweep’stakes Extended

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans have certainly been on the warpath. They are winners of their first 11 games, the last six of which have come in the form of a 3-0 sweep. The Spartans know that the competition only gets tougher, and the games become more important as the region schedule is on the horizon. That is exactly where Thursday took the ladies in gold and black, into Richfield for their first region game.

The Lady Wildcats were ready for the undefeated Spartans, and it showed in a tightly-contested first set. Emery emerged victorious, 25-22, to go up 1-0. The Spartans handled Richfield again in the second, pinning the Wildcats against the wall, 25-20.

Fighting for their lives, the Wildcats scratched and clawed their way through the third set. The Spartan attack was too great as Emery finished off its region foe 25-23 for yet another 3-0 sweep.

The battlefield will return to Castle Dale on Wednesday where the Spartans (12-0, 1-0) will face Canyon View (6-3, 0-0). The team will then move to Duchesne to face the Eagles (2-2) on Thursday.