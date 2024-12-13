Spartan Wrestling Falls in Close Dual Against Manti

The Emery Spartans wrestling team made their way to Manti for a dual against the Templars. Beginning in the 106 weight-class, Kash Waite received a win via forfeit, due to Manti being unable to have a wrestler in the class.

In the 113 class, Ty Christiansen won by fall in less than a minute in the first round, earning the Spartans six points. The Spartans would then fall in the next four matches, as the Templars had taken the lead, 17-12.

Corbin Jensen earned the next win in the 144 class with a solid performance, getting a tech fall (15-0) against his opponent. This tied the score up at 17 apiece. Emery would fall in the next three classes, as the Templars gained back the lead, 35-17.

Emery wasn’t out of it yet, as Boden Christman defeated his opponent by fall in the first round in the 175 class. Hazen Meccariello followed, earning six points via forfeit. The Spartans trailed 35-29, as Devon Byars was set to go on the mat.

Byars handled his opponent in 44 seconds, pinning his opponent in the 215 class, bringing the team score even at 35 each. The finale match was a hard-fought battle, but the Templars would come out on top, earning them the team win over Emery, 41-35.

The Spartans will now prepare to head down the road to Price over the weekend for the Dave Smith Memorial wrestling tournament. The tournament will be held on Dec. 13-14 at Carbon High School.