Spartan Wrestling Gets Big Win Over Rams

The Emery Spartans wrestling team hosted the South Sevier Rams on Wednesday for a dual. Xaivier Nelson started things off for the Spartans in the 106-weight class, getting a win by fall in the second round, earning six points for his team. Ty Christiansen was up next in the 113-weight class, also getting the win via fall in the second round.

The momentum kept rolling for the Spartans as Ryder Rollins defeated his opponent via pin in the second round in the 120-weight class. Dixon Peacock was up next and he would also get the victory in round two by fall in the 126-weight class. Onto the 132-weight class, Ryan Collard secured the win over his opponent towards the end of the first round.

Next up was Corbin Jensen in the 138-weight class, defeating his opponent by fall early in the third round. Rayden Ewell was up next in the 144-weight class, earning the seventh straight win by fall for the Emery team as they were in full control of the dual.

In the 157-weight class, Taylor Canterberry secured the win by fall in the first round. Boden Christman also got the win via pin In round one in the 165-weight class. Joshua Howard would finish things off for the Emery squad, defeating his opponent by fall in the second round, as the Spartans would have a dominant showing in the dual, winning 60-24. The Spartans will be back at it this weekend on Jan. 10-11, competing at The Rumble, which is being held at Zions Bank Real Academy.