Spartans 10-Run Devils

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

Grand and Emery met for the second time last week when the Red Devils visited Castle Dale on Friday. The Spartans went on top with one run in the first and three more in the second. Grand dug in and tied the game in the third with four runs of its own. It was all Emery from there on out as the Spartans scored five runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to enforce the mercy rule, 14-4.

Riggs Griffin and Casen Miller each went 2-2 with a team-high three RBIs. Oakely Alton pitched the complete game and really only had troubles in the fourth inning. Other than that, it was smooth sailing for the Spartans, who swept the season series against Grand.

This week, Emery (7-3, 2-0) will take on San Juan (2-5, 0-1) in Blanding on Tuesday and at home on Friday. Friday’s game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.