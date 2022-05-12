Spartans Advance

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans began Thursday’s slate of games in the consolation bracket of the 3A Baseball Tournament against Grand. Emery made quick work of its Region 12 foe, taking the contest 13-4. Emery did most of its damage in two innings, the second and sixth. The black and gold struck for five runs in the second and six more in the sixth to pick up the win.

Ty Stilson and Jace Mangum each went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Ryker Jensen also logged multiple hits, going 2-4. On the mound, Trevin Wakefield was solid and picked up the win. He pitched six innings and gave up just two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Emery will now advance to play the reigning champions, Grantsville, at 7 p.m. tonight at Utah Valley University. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.