Spartans and Dinos Cheer at State

Salt Lake Community College played host to the 3A State Cheer competition on Friday. Both the Dinos and the Spartans represented their respective schools by demonstrating exceptional spirit.

In the Coed Show No Tumbling, Carbon took first. The Dinos also finished third overall in Songleading/Pom after Providence Hall and Morgan tied for first.

After the competition, Carbon’s head coach Chloe Pritt exclaimed, “[I am] so proud of this team! They traveled to cheer at Emery last night, left at 7:30 for competition today, and now headed back to cheer at CHS. They’re dedicated and driven.”

The Spartans took second in the Varsity Coed Show. Juab ended in first in the event while Ogden took third. Individually, Maddex Behling finished in third place out of all the boys in the jump off.

Emery Cheer coaches later posted the following, “and that’s a wrap! … EHS Cheer represented Emery High at state with every ounce of pride and love for their school and left everything out on the mat! Emery’s cheer coaches are beyond proud of everything they have accomplished! We love you!”