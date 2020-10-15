Spartans and Lady Dinos Rock XC Regionals *Photo Gallery*

Region 12 Cross Country teams got together at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon for their regional race. The Spartans had the two fastest runners of the day as Bryar Meccariello came in first (16:16) with Jess Christiansen (16:24) in second. Carbon’s Kobe Cruz crossed the line in sixth with Easton Humes in eighth. Merritt Meccariello also cracked the top 10 for the Spartans with his ninth-place finish.

Richfield had a strong grouping, filling the 11th-14th spots. Camdon Larsen (15th) and Zachary Wolford (19th) rounded off the Spartans’ top five. For the Dinos, Braxton Ware came in 16th, Pierce Bryner in 20th and Nathan Engar in 21st. In an incredibly close race, Emery topped Richfield by one point, 45-46, to be crowned region champs. Carbon came in third at 69 followed by San Juan (116), South Sevier (134) and Grand (139).

In the girls’ race, Grand’s Kylah Ricks came in first with a 19:03 time. Ambree Jones (Carbon) took third with Adaley Laster (Emery) in fourth. The Lady Dinos grabbed the next three spots with Sophie Taylor (Fr), Erin Stromness (Sr) and Ellie Hanson (Fr) respectively. Lilly Seeley (Fr) also cracked the top 10 for Carbon in tenth place, as all five of its runners accomplished the feat. Emery’s Kallee Cook came in eighth, Carlie Bennett in 20th, Daicee Ungerman in 21st and Kylee Willis in 22nd.

The Lady Dinos dominated the field with 31 team points. Richfield (59) again took second, Emery (72) third, San Juan (99) fourth and Grand (112) in fifth.

The teams will have one week to rest and prepare for the 3A State Competition.

Photos by Jeff Barrett