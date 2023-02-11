Spartans and Lady Dinos to Host Playoff Game

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of Dusty Butler

The final RPI Standings were released earlier this morning, completing the picture of the 3A basketball tournaments.

#3 Emery was rewarded for its excellent season and will play the winner of #14 North Sanpete/#19 Ben Lomond in the Spartan Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Carbon received the #12 seed and will play the #5 Trojans in Morgan on Friday. Click here for the full bracket.

In the girls’ bracket, the Lady Dinos grabbed the #4 seed. They will host the winner of #13 Summit Academy/#20 Providence Hall in Price on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Lady Spartans on the other hand, were given the #9 seed and will play at #8 Judge Memorial on Saturday at 1 p.m. Click here for the full bracket.

Friday and Saturday’s home games will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.