Spartans and Rams Go Down to the Wire *Photo Gallery*

South Sevier and Emery met in the Spartan Center on Wednesday night as each team was looking for its first region win. The Spartans came out of the gates with purpose and attacked the Rams’ defense. Quintin Sorensen filled in well for Riggs Griffin, who had to sit the first three quarters due to his ejection in Blanding. Sorensen finished the first half with 11 points and his guard tandem, Jax Madsen, pressured South Sevier with drives early. After a hard-fought first quarter, Emery led 18-16.

Although the Spartans had success with the half-court press in the first , they went away from it to start the second. South Sevier picked up its offense with big shots from sophomore guard Emilio Miramontes, who finished the half with 14. The Rams began to open up a big lead, threating double-digits, before Emery went back to the half-court press. That decision paid off for the Spartans, who battled their way back into the game. They closed the gap late in the half and only trailed by two 38-36.

Defensively, the Spartans were tough in the second half, but their offensive production did not follow suit. South Sevier only managed 10 points in the third quarter, but Emery failed to keep pace and trialed 48-44. The teams traded blows down the stretch as Emery tried to retake the lead. The Spartans had a couple of chances to tie the game, but came up empty. A couple of missed free throws on the front end of one-and-ones, really hurt Emery late in the game. Griffin had some big moments in the final quarter, but the Spartans could not get over the hump. Miramontes sunk his two free throws in the closing seconds to shut the door. Emery lost another close one, 60-56.

Madsen led the Spartans with 12 points followed by Treven Brazier and Sorensen with 11 apiece. Emery (2-11, 0-5) will now travel to play Richfield (8-7, 3-2) on the road on Friday night.

Photos by Dusty Butler