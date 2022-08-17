Spartans and Rams Lock Horns

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were back at it on Tuesday in Monroe. Everyone was on the edge of their seats as these former region opponents clashed.

The intensity began in the first set with each team tied up at 24. The battle ensued until Emery broke through 28-26 for the early lead. The Spartans then continued their warpath in the second set with a 25-16 win.

The Rams were not going to go away quietly, however, as they picked it up in the third to win it 25-16. Once more in the fourth, it was all tied up at 24. With the smell of victory in the air, Emery stole the next two points, 26-24, to win it 3-1.

Emery (1-1) will continue its road trip on Thursday in Delta (0-1).