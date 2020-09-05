Spartans and Wildcats Even in Monroe

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery cross country headed to Monroe on Wednesday for a meet.

Jess Christiansen continued to impress with another first place finish. Teammate Bryar Meccariello again followed closely behind to take second. Emery rounded off its top five with finishes in sixth, 12th and 16th for a 37 team score. Richfield had the third place finisher and then raced in runners seven through ten to tie Emery at 37.

On the girls’ side, Adaley Lester took third and Kallee Cook finished in seventh. The Lady Spartans finished in second behind Richfield.

The Spartans will host Carbon on Wednesday, Sept. 9.