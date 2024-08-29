Spartans and Wildcats Go the Distance

The Emery High School volleyball team hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday for their region opener. Richfield sits at 1-4 overall record thus far in the season. With Emery coming out after a great tournament, with a 5-2 overall record.

In the first set, both teams were competing well, ending with a close score of 25-22 for the home team. The Lady Spartans performed well again in the second set, getting the early and comfy lead over the Cats. The always-resilient Richfield team was down, but not out. They would get big wins in both set three and set four, bringing the game to the final set.

Emery would get the early lead, but Richfield wasn’t straying too far away. With the score at 10-7, in favor of the Lady Spartans, the stage was set for an entertaining finish. Richfield would make some great plays, eventually tying the match at 15.

The Spartans then had a great play of their own, giving them the one-point advantage. In the win-by-two situation, the Lady Spartans had a great diving save, followed by the game winning block, giving the Emery their first region win of the year.