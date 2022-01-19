Spartans at the Rockwell Rumble

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Emery wrestling team took part in another tournament full of stiff competition over the weekend, the Rockwell Rumble.

Monty Christiansen wrestled in 95 and worked his way through the bracket until he finished in third. Byron Christiansen (132) also had an excellent day, winning four matches before losing in the semifinals. Byron went on to take third as well.

Maddex Christman went 3-2 on the weekend in 190 while Derek Canterberry picked up a win in 285 and finished 1-2.

In the end, Uintah ended on top with 224 points. Juab came in second with 185.5 points while Pleasant Grove finished in third with 185.5 points. Emery took 14th overall with 86 points, but third for 3A schools.

Up next, the Spartans will duel at Union on Thursday.